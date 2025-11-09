Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 09, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Waking to chaos: Dhaka mornings descend into gridlock as markets seize the streets

“Every morning, we’re stretched to our limits managing this chaos. Please write about it so everyone knows,” says Traffic Inspector Al Amin

Morning markets on roads send traffic in knots

Senior Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 09 Nov 2025, 01:58 AM

Updated : 09 Nov 2025, 01:58 AM

Related Stories
Crude bomb attack on Kakrail church
Crude bomb attack on Kakrail church
Bangladesh emerged as a state after 1975: Asif
Bangladesh emerged as a state after 1975: Asif
Pakistan ship PNS Saif arrives in Bangladesh
Pakistan ship PNS Saif arrives in Bangladesh
BNP factions clash over nomination in Faridpur
BNP factions clash over nomination in Faridpur
Read More
Jahanara ‘harassment’ probe launched
Jahanara ‘harassment’ probe launched
Candlelight vigil by teachers against police crackdown
Candlelight vigil by teachers against police crackdown
Late-night blaze in Mohammadpur garage
Late-night blaze in Mohammadpur garage
Dhaka, 14 districts get new DCs
Dhaka, 14 districts get new DCs
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience

Kamal Ahmed

Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Read More