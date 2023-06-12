EVM glitch changing votes for hand-fan to the boat, says Khulna mayor candidate Awal

Voters are having difficulties casting their ballots at some polling centres in the Khulna City Corporation election, said Md Abdul Awal, the mayoral candidate of the Islami Andolon.

“In some centres, the EVMs are not working properly. When voters press the key for the hand-fan symbol, the ballot gets cast for the boat,” he said.

Awal shared his concern with the media after he cast his vote at the Darul Quran Multi-stream Madrasa centre in Baniakhamar at 10 am on Monday.