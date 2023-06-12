EVM glitch changing votes for hand-fan to the boat, says Khulna mayor candidate Awal

Voters are having difficulties casting their ballots at some polling centres in the Khulna City Corporation election, said Md Abdul Awal, the mayoral candidate of the Islami Andolon.
“In some centres, the EVMs are not working properly. When voters press the key for the hand-fan symbol, the ballot gets cast for the boat,” he said.
Awal shared his concern with the media after he cast his vote at the Darul Quran Multi-stream Madrasa centre in Baniakhamar at 10 am on Monday.
He said he was content with the election environment and expressed his hope of victory.
“The hand-fan symbol will have a landslide victory if there’s no conspiracy against us. We’ll accept the result, whatever it may be, if there’s a fair election,” he said.
The Islamic Andolon contestant said that people yearning for change would vote for him.
“The voters will show up if the environment remains good, as it is now. We have formed a soulful connection with the people and they believe we can bring more development to the city when they vote for us. People want change and they’ll vote for us to bring that change.”
Apart from Awal, four other contestants are vying for the post of Khulna mayor. Talukdar Abdul Khalek, an Awami League candidate, Md Shafiqul Islam Madhu of the Jatiya Party, SM Sabbir of the Zaker party and independent contestant SM Shafiqur Rahman are the other contestants.