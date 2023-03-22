ADB approves $230m loan for Bangladesh flood rehabilitation

The Asian Development Bank has approved $230 million in emergency assistance loans to help Bangladesh’s efforts to rehabilitate and reconstruct districts that saw severe flooding last summer.

Record rainfall in northeastern Bangladesh in May and June caused massive flooding, especially in the haor regions, and affected approximately 7.2 million people, ADB said.

The northeast districts of Brahmanbaria, Habiganj, Kishoreganj, Moulvibazar, Mymensingh, Netrokona, Sherpur, Sunamganj, and Sylhet will get the assistance to help in reconstruction, improving resilience and economic recovery.