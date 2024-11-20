Brought out of retirement, Baharul Alam named new IGP, Sajjat Ali DMP commissioner

Two retired officers take up new two key positions in the police

In the second biggest police shakeup since the fall of the Awami League government three months ago, Baharul Alam has been appointed as the new inspector general of police and Sheikh Sajjat Ali as the commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Baharul was picked for the top job on Wednesday and he will replace incumbent police chief Md Mainul Islam.

Both Alam and Sajjat, retired officers from the 1984 batch of the Bangladesh Civil Service (police) cadre, will serve for the next two years.

Sajjat, appointed on the same day, will succeed DMP Commissioner Md Mainul Hasan.

Former head of the Special Branch of police Baharul served as a police liaison officer in the Peacekeeping Division at the United Nations Headquarters from 2009 to 2013.

In 2015, he worked as a senior police advisor for the UN Peacekeeping Mission in Afghanistan.

He also held responsibilities in Croatia, Serbia, Kosovo, and Sierra Leone. This officer, who was passed over for promotion twice, retired in 2020.

Following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina regime on Aug 5, the then IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun went into hiding. The very next midnight, Mainul took over as the new police chief.

DMP Commissioner Mainul was appointed on Aug 6, after serving as the deputy inspector general of the Criminal Investigation Department of police.