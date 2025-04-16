Initial findings link the late Eastern Housing chief and an ex-health minister's brother to the alleged crime

ACC prosecutes Tulip Siddiq for taking Gulshan flat as ‘bribe’. What are the charges?

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has prosecuted Tulip Siddiq, a former UK City minister and niece of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, over allegations of taking a flat as a “bribe” from Eastern Housing Limited after facilitating the “illegal transfer” of a plot in Dhaka's Gulshan.

ACC Assistant Director Monirul Islam lodged the case at the agency’s Dhaka Integrated District Office on Tuesday, naming Tulip alongside two Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) officials.

Akhtar Hossain, the director general of the national anti-graft agency, said the three were accused of gaining “illegal advantage” through “collusion” and “abuse of power”.

The Commission’s investigation uncovered initial evidence linking the alleged irregularities to Jahurul Islam, the late chairman of Eastern Housing, and Mohammad Selim, the late legal advisor to RAJUK and brother of former health minister Mohammad Nasim.

As both are dead, they were not included as defendants in the case.

The investigation into Tulip’s alleged misconduct involves irregularities regarding a flat and plot in both Dhaka and the UK, as well as accusations of corruption linked to projects.

Sources familiar with the case say the process for transferring the plot in Gulshan began in 1997, after Hasina's first term as prime minister.

Regarding the new case, Akhtar said: “The chargesheet says through collusion, criminal conspiracy, corruption, misconduct in office, and abuse of power, Tulip illegally occupied a flat in Gulshan from Eastern Housing Limited without any payment and later acquired its ownership through registration.”

The other two accused are Shah Md Khosruzzaman and Sardar Mosharraf Hossain, former assistant legal advisors to RAJUK, who allegedly assisted Tulip in obtaining the property.

Earlier, the ACC also named Tulip in a separate case over alleged corruption involving a plot in Purbachal.

A Dhaka court has issued an arrest warrant against her in that case.

Tulip’s lawyer Paul Thwaite claimed that the allegations made by the ACC against this British MP were “completely false”.

He said there was “no basis at all for any charges to be made against her”.

According to Sky News, Tulip told journalists outside her home on Monday that she is the "victim of a politically motivated smear campaign”.

“There is no evidence I've done anything wrong", she added.

The former City minister said she had not been contacted by any Bangladeshi authorities and described the situation as a “trial by media”.

"I can't dignify this politically motivated smear campaign with any comment," she added.

She also accused the authorities of attempting to "harass" her.