Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 16, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

ACC prosecutes Tulip Siddiq for taking Gulshan flat as ‘bribe’. What are the charges?

Initial findings link the late Eastern Housing chief and an ex-health minister's brother to the alleged crime

Flat as 'bribe': What's in Tulip's chargesheet?

Senior Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 16 Apr 2025, 01:56 AM

Updated : 16 Apr 2025, 01:56 AM

Related Stories
Elephants leave KEPZ after rampage, may return ‘again’
Elephants leave KEPZ after rampage, may return ‘again’
Pohela Boishakh of colour, culture and chatter at bdnews24.com
Pohela Boishakh of colour, culture and chatter at bdnews24.com
DC Hill attack premeditated: LDA
DC Hill attack premeditated: LDA
KUET clash: 37 students suspended, halls to open May 2
KUET clash: 37 students suspended, halls to open May 2
Read More
Trump spoke to sultan of Oman about Iran talks: WH
Trump spoke to sultan of Oman about Iran talks: WH
Bayern ready for 'special night' at Inter
Bayern ready for 'special night' at Inter
Real counting on Bernabeu magic against Arsenal
Real counting on Bernabeu magic against Arsenal
Fire guts straw shed at Saddam’s Panchagarh home
Fire guts straw shed at Saddam’s Panchagarh home
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More