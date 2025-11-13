Police arrest 43 Awami League activists in Dhaka over 'sabotage attempts'

Police have arrested 43 workers of the Awami League and its affiliates in raids across Dhaka.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said its detectives made the arrests.

The arrestees were involved in "sabotage attempts and flash processions", the DMP said.

However, identities of the arrestees have yet to be disclosed.

The Awami League, whose activities have been banned, announced protest programmes across the country from Nov 10 to Nov 13 as the date for Hasina’s trial verdict approached.

It also announced a “Dhaka Lockdown” programme for Thursday in response to the announcement of the verdict date.

Sporadic incidents of crude bomb blast and vehicle torching took place in Dhaka and parts of the country amid the AL protest programme.