'March for Gaza': Large crowds rally in Dhaka to show solidarity with Palestinians

People from all walks of life have joined the “March for Gaza” rally at Dhaka’s Suhrawardy Udyan to protest against the atrocities committed by Israeli forces in Palestine.

The rally kicked off at 3:15pm on Saturday, drawing huge crowds to the venue.

Protesters waved banners and placards bearing slogans such as “Palestine Zindabad” (Long live Palestine), “Action to action, direct action”, and “Crush the black hand of Israel”.

Symbolic coffins and effigies representing civilian casualties were also carried during the march.

Several participants were also seen hurling shoes at posters of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing anger over their roles in supporting or justifying Israeli policies.

The event was organised by the Palestine Solidarity Movement Bangladesh, which had earlier issued a statement on Friday, urging the international community to speak up against the “ongoing genocide and ethnic cleansing” in the besieged Gaza Strip.

“In front of six billion people, unimaginable violence is being inflicted on a population—women and children are not being spared,” the statement read.

“Religious sites, schools, hospitals, and essential infrastructure are being bombed into rubble.”

It also condemned the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the 57 Muslim-majority nations for their failure to take meaningful steps to address the crisis.

The organisers noted that the march was part of a growing wave of global protests.

“While peace-loving people around the world have taken to the streets, Bangladesh too has witnessed similar protests by political, religious, and civil society groups.”

The rally was chaired by Maulana Mufti Mohammad Abdul Malek, the khatib of the national mosque Baitul Mukarram.