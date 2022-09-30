Bird strikes delay two Middle East-bound flights at Chattogram airport

Two flights to the Middle East were delayed at Chattogram's Shah Amanat International Airport after the remains of birds were found in the engines of the aircraft.

The planes were scheduled to depart for Dubai and Muscat on Thursday night, according to the airport's director, Wing Commander Farhad Hossain.

“After landing at the airport on Thursday, bird remains were found in the engines during the post-flight check. That is why the two planes did not take off at night," Farhad said.