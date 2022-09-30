    বাংলা

    Bird strikes delay two Middle East-bound flights at Chattogram airport

    Bird remains were found in the engines of a Fly Muscat and a Biman Bangladesh Airlines aircraft, resulting in an overnight delay

    Chattogram Bureau
    Published : 30 Sept 2022, 09:15 AM
    Updated : 30 Sept 2022, 09:15 AM

    Two flights to the Middle East were delayed at Chattogram's Shah Amanat International Airport after the remains of birds were found in the engines of the aircraft.

    The planes were scheduled to depart for Dubai and Muscat on Thursday night, according to the airport's director, Wing Commander Farhad Hossain.

    “After landing at the airport on Thursday, bird remains were found in the engines during the post-flight check. That is why the two planes did not take off at night," Farhad said.

    "The matter came to their attention only after the flight landed here. Perhaps, this is where bird strikes happened.”

    However, other flights at the airport were on schedule, according to the official. "The two [delayed] flights will leave today. Their passengers spent the night at a hotel.”

    A Fly Dubai flight landed at Shah Amanat International Airport at 8:30 pm on Thursday. It was scheduled to depart for Dubai at 9 pm with 180 passengers onboard.

    Biman Bangladesh Airlines was operating the other flight which was bound for Muscat with 254 passengers onboard.

