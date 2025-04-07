Bar Council MCQ examination on Apr 25

This year, a total of 40,627 candidates have applied to sit for the exam

The Bar Council will hold the first phase of its multiple-choice examination for aspiring lawyers on Apr 25.

The hour-long test, a prerequisite for enrolment as an advocate, is scheduled to take place from 3pm to 4pm, according to an official notification issued on Sunday.

Further information, including roll number-based examination centres, online admission forms, and other logistical details, will be published on the council’s official website, www.barcouncil.gov.bd, at a later date, Bar Council Secretary and District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Kamal Hossain Sikder said in the statement.

This year, a total of 40,627 candidates have applied to sit for the exam, said Ruhul Quddus Kazal, chairman of the Bar Council Executive Committee and a former secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association, in a Facebook post.