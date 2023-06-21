    বাংলা

    Kurigram floods maroon over 10,000 as riverbank erosion leaves scores homeless

    At least 20 families lose their homes to riverbank erosion as water levels continue to rise

    Kurigram Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 June 2023, 07:04 PM
    Updated : 20 June 2023, 07:04 PM

    More than 10,000 people in Kurigram have been marooned by floods that have also triggered riverbank erosion, leaving scores of families homeless, according to authorities. 

    The water levels of 16 rivers, including the Brahmaputra, the Dharala, the Teesta, and the Dudhkumar, continued to rise on Tuesday due to an onrush of water from the upstream after incessant rains for several days. 

    Although the rivers were flowing below the danger level, people in the low-lying areas and river islands were stranded, the Water Development Board said. 

    Rice seed beds and vegetable fields were inundated while water damaged submerged roads, making transportation difficult. 

    Farmers reported a shortage of cattle feed. “I collect leaves to feed my goat as there is no grass. There’s no work either. We’re suffering due to a lack of food,” said a resident of Rajarhat.

    Hujur Ali, another villager, said it became difficult to go to marketplaces as the roads went under water. Children cannot go to school. 

    Erosion of the banks of the rivers in the district destroyed 20 homes. Yakub Ali, a villager, said 10 more homes were at risk of being gobbled up by the Dharala river. 

    Tuhin Mia, in charge of Rajarhat Agro-Meteorological Information Service Centre, said rains may continue for five more days. 

    Saidul Arif, the deputy commissioner of Kurigram, said the authorities took preparations to tackle the floods. 

    They stocked up on 541 tonnes of rice, Tk 1 million in cash and dry food for relief distribution. 

