Kurigram floods maroon over 10,000 as riverbank erosion leaves scores homeless

More than 10,000 people in Kurigram have been marooned by floods that have also triggered riverbank erosion, leaving scores of families homeless, according to authorities.

The water levels of 16 rivers, including the Brahmaputra, the Dharala, the Teesta, and the Dudhkumar, continued to rise on Tuesday due to an onrush of water from the upstream after incessant rains for several days.

Although the rivers were flowing below the danger level, people in the low-lying areas and river islands were stranded, the Water Development Board said.