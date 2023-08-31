    বাংলা

    Thursday marks Chief Justice Siddique's final day in office

    Siddique will reach the mandatory retirement age of 67 next month. But as the court will be on vacation during that time, Thursday will be his last working day

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 31 August 2023, 05:49 AM
    Updated : 31 August 2023, 05:49 AM

    Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique is set to retire from the bench after serving for nearly two years as the head of Bangladesh's judiciary.

    Siddique will turn 67 on Sept 25, which is the constitutional age limit for holding the office of chief justice.

    But as the apex court will be on vacation during that period, Thursday will be the final working day of his judicial career, according to Golam Rabbani, the Supreme Court's registrar general.

    In line with tradition, the Attorney General's Office and the Supreme Court Bar Association will organise a farewell event for him in Court Room No. 1 of the Appellate Division.

    Justice Siddique was sworn in as the 23rd chief justice of Bangladesh on Dec 31, 2021.

    As per Article 96(1) of the Constitution, a chief justice may hold office until the age of 67.

    Born on Sept 26, 1956 in Kushtia, Justice Siddique began his journey in the legal profession in 1981 after enrolling as a lawyer in the Dhaka Judge's Court.

    He began practising in the High Court Division in 1983 before becoming an advocate of the Appellate Division in 1999.

    In 2009, Siddique was permanently appointed to the High Court Division as a judge and in 2013, he ascended to the Appellate Division as a justice.

    Justice Siddique has been serving as the chairman of the Bangladesh Judicial Service Commission since 2015.

    His elder brother, Abu Bakar Siddique, is also a retired judge of the Appellate Division.

