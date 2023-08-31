Thursday marks Chief Justice Siddique's final day in office

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique is set to retire from the bench after serving for nearly two years as the head of Bangladesh's judiciary.

Siddique will turn 67 on Sept 25, which is the constitutional age limit for holding the office of chief justice.

But as the apex court will be on vacation during that period, Thursday will be the final working day of his judicial career, according to Golam Rabbani, the Supreme Court's registrar general.

In line with tradition, the Attorney General's Office and the Supreme Court Bar Association will organise a farewell event for him in Court Room No. 1 of the Appellate Division.