Bangladesh targets prepaid metering for all gas consumers: state minister

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has revealed plans to introduce prepaid metering for all gas consumers across Bangladesh as part of the government's efforts to ensure efficient energy use.

The government has taken various initiatives to fully transition to prepaid metering within the next four years, he said on Saturday.

Hamid, who is currently in Sylhet, inaugurated a data centre for the state-run Jalalabad Gas Transmission and Distribution Company, which has equipped 50,000 customers with prepaid meters in the region.

The data centre will monitor customer gas usage and identify any excessive use.

Hamid also launched the 'Bangabandhu Corner' at the company's headquarters.