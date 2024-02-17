    বাংলা

    Bangladesh targets prepaid metering for all gas consumers: state minister

    He says several initiatives are underway to roll out prepaid meters across the country within the next four years

    Faysal Atikbdnews24.com
    Published : 17 Feb 2024, 08:44 AM
    Updated : 17 Feb 2024, 08:44 AM

    State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has revealed plans to introduce prepaid metering for all gas consumers across Bangladesh as part of the government's efforts to ensure efficient energy use.

    The government has taken various initiatives to fully transition to prepaid metering within the next four years, he said on Saturday.

    Hamid, who is currently in Sylhet, inaugurated a data centre for the state-run Jalalabad Gas Transmission and Distribution Company, which has equipped 50,000 customers with prepaid meters in the region.

    The data centre will monitor customer gas usage and identify any excessive use.

    Hamid also launched the 'Bangabandhu Corner' at the company's headquarters.

    The contract for installing these 50,000 gas meters was signed in September 2022, and the state minister lauded Jalalabad Gas for completing the project in such quick time with its own funds.

    Hamid also revealed plans to extend the service to an additional 150,000 customers soon in Sylhet.

    "Prepaid meters will help reduce gas wastage and allow consumers to get gas at affordable prices."

    Jalalabad Gas serves a total of 221,461 customers, including 219,764 residential ones.

    The initiative to provide 50,000 customers with prepaid meters was launched on Jan 1, 2021, with the contract for the project being signed on Sept 25, 2022. Meter installations at the customer level started on Apr 26, 2023, with the project's total cost estimated at Tk 1.36 billion.

    RELATED STORIES
    A woman reacts as she commemorates a family of two adults and three children, local residents who were killed on Friday, Feb 9, at their house that burned in a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine Feb 12, 2024.
    Russian air attack damages Dnipro power plant: Ukraine
    The attack also cuts off water supplies to some residents, Ukrainian officials say
    State minister defends 4 million ‘Bangla Teslas’ on roads
    4m ‘Bangla Teslas’ on roads: state minister
    Despite many complaints regarding battery-run autorickshaws, Nasrul Hamid wants to encourage their use
    'Be patient': State Minister Hamid says gas, power issues will ease soon
    Gas, power problems will ease soon: state minister
    The gas supply issue was bad over the weekend, but has started to improve, Nasrul Hamid says
    Gas crisis will be resolved by March, says State Minister Hamid
    Gas crisis to ease by March: Nasrul Hamid
    He attributed the supply disruption to refurbishment work at two floating LNG terminals in the deep sea

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps