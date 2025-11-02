Villagers lynch three suspected cattle thieves in Gaibandha

Villagers have beaten three suspected cattle thieves to death in Gaibandha’s Gobindaganj Upazila.

The incident occurred at Nasirabad village in Katabari Union early morning on Sunday.

The dead trio could not be identified immediately.

Gobindaganj Police Station chief Bulbul Islam said that the three men were attempting to steal three cows from Abdus Salam's cowshed in the village around 3am.

When local residents noticed their activities, they chased them. In a bid to save their lives, the suspected thieves jumped into a pond. The villagers pulled them out of the water and beat them severely, killing two of them on the spot.

Informed of the matter, police reached the spot around 4:30am and recovered two bodies, said Bulbul. The third man was taken to the Gobindaganj Upazila Health Complex in critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries in the morning while undergoing treatment.

The bodies have been sent to Gaibandha General Hospital for post-mortem examination.