Appellate Division upholds bail for Latif Siddique

The Appellate Division has upheld the High Court’s bail order for former minister Abdul Latif Siddique in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The three-member appellate bench led by Justice Zubair Rahman Chowdhury issued the order, scrapping the motion to deny the bail submitted by the state.

Barrister Sara Hossain represented Latif at the court, while Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman, and Additional Attorney General Aneek R Haque represented the state.

On Thursday, the High Court bench of Justice ASM Abdul Mobin and Justice Md Sagir Hossain granted bail to expelled Awami League leader and former minister Latif, who was arrested in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act at the Shahbagh Police Station. The state challenged the bail order at the Appellate Division.

According to the case dossier, a platform called Mancha 71 was formed on Aug 5 to “resist conspiracies to erase and distort the history of the Liberation War”. The group organised a discussion at the Dhaka Reporters Unity on Aug 28, where a group allegedly stormed into the venue, shouted slogans, tore banners, and confined participants.

"At one point, many of the guests were evicted, but they kept Abdul Latif Siddiquue and Prof Sheikh Hafizur Rahman under siege. Later, the police arrived and arrested 16 people. Sub Inspector Amirul Islam filed a case under the Anti-Terrorism Act at Shahbagh Police Station on Friday. Later, they were shown arrested in the case."

Those others named in the case are - Md Abdullah Al Amin, 73, Sheikh Hafizur Rahman Karzon, 55, Manjurul Alam, 49, Kazi ATM Anisur Rahman Bulbul, 72, Golam Mostafa, 81, Md Mohiul Islam alias Babu, 64, Md Zakir Hossain, 74, Md Toushiful Bari Khan, 72, Md Amir Hossain Sumon, 37, Md. Al Amin, 40, Md Nazmul Ahsan, 35, Syed Shahed Hasan, 36, Md Shafiqul Islam Delwar, 64, Dewan Mohammad Ali, 50, Md Abdullahil Qayyum, 61.

Former secretaries Bhuiyan Shafiqul Islam and Abu Alam Shahid Khan were later arrested in connection with the case.