The government continues to rename establishments by removing names of Bangabandhu and his family members

Two police stations remove ‘Bangabandhu’ from name riding wave of rechristening public structures

The interim government has renamed two police stations, following suit in the removal of names involving Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members from various establishments since the fall of the Awami League government.

“Bangabandhu Bridge East Police Station”, located to the east end of Jamuna Bridge is now the “Jamuna Bridge East Police Station”, while “Bangabandhu Bridge West Police Station” is the “Jamuna Bridge West Police Station”.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notice announcing the development on Tuesday.

On Feb 26, the “Bangabandhu Bridge” was rechristened and officially renamed to “Jamuna Bridge”.

Later, medical universities, roads, buildings, and other structures bearing the names of Bangabandhu and his daughter Sheikh Hasina, as well as other family members, were renamed.

The police station on the eastern end of the bridge falls under the Tangail district, while the one on the west is under the Sirajganj district.