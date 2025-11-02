15 injured as bus overturns on Dhaka-Bhanga Expressway

At least 15 passengers have been injured when a bus overturned amid heavy rain on the Dhaka–Bhanga Expressway in Madaripur's Shibchar Upazila.

The accident occurred on Saturday night, halting traffic on the expressway for about an hour, according to Zahurul Islam, chief of Shibchar Highway Police Station.

Police and injured passengers said the Sakura Paribahan bus was travelling from Dhaka to Barishal when the driver lost control of the vehicle on the rain-slicked road, causing it to overturn.

Later, teams from Shibchar Highway Police, Padma Bridge North Police Station, and the Bridge Authority arrived at the scene and, with the help of locals, rescued the injured passengers and sent them to nearby hospitals.

“The bus lost control and overturned. Several injured passengers have been rescued and admitted to hospital,” said Zahurul.

He added that the wrecked bus had since been removed from the road and traffic had returned to normal.