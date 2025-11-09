CID chasing $100mn in funds ‘laundered’ by Salman and associates

The police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) says it is continuing efforts to repatriate nearly $100 million allegedly laundered under the guise of export trade, funds it links to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s advisor Salman F Rahman, along with his son, brother, nephew and other associates.

The CID has also approved the charge sheets of 17 cases filed against them on different charges, including money laundering, which will be presented to the relevant court soon.

Md Sibgat Ullah, chief of the specialised unit, presented this information at a press briefing on Sunday.

The briefing was held at the CID headquarters on Sunday to announce the approval of the charge sheets filed against Salman, vice-chairman of BEXIMCO Group, and his related interests under the Money Laundering Act.

During the briefing, CID officials addressed questions about curbing money laundering disguised as “conventional” export trade, highlighting “rule of law and public awareness”.

The charge sheets relate to cases filed on Sept 18, 2024, when the CID lodged 17 cases against 28 people, including Salman, over allegations of laundering about Tk 10 billion abroad under the guise of export trade.

Other accused include Salman’s brother, BEXIMCO Group Chairman Sohel F Rahman, Salman’s son Ahmed Shayan Fazlur Rahman, and Sohel’s son Ahmed Shahryar Rahman.

The authorities have approved filing the charge sheets in all the cases simultaneously after 14 months, which will be submitted to the court soon, officials confirmed at the briefing.

Giving details about the large-scale money laundering through Salman’s company RR Global Trading in Dubai, Sibgat said: “When goods are exported abroad through LC, the money is supposed to return to Bangladesh within a maximum of four months.

“But unfortunately, this huge sum of $97 million has been laundered abroad in a sophisticated manner. This is our country’s money – it is gone.”

Further investigation revealed information about the money being transferred to several countries, including Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UK, US, and Ireland, via RR Global Trading in Dubai.

The CID also noted that the Motijheel branch of Janata Bank facilitated the laundering process through 17 BEXIMCO corporate companies, under the pretext of foreign trade through LCs.

The CID chief said, “We will continue all efforts to recover this laundered money. We have done our part and will ask all stakeholders to complete their responsibilities to bring it back.

“It is extremely difficult to trace how this smuggling occurred.

“We have filed cases against multiple individuals and institutions, but this trend continues.

“No one is above the law, and we have no intention of granting any concessions.”

After the fall of the Awami League government, Salman was arrested on Aug 13, 2024, and has remained in prison since. Media reports indicate that his son, brother, and nephew are currently abroad.