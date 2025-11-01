Another missing child found dead in Jamalpur river as death toll rises to 4

The body of another child who went missing while bathing in the Jhinai River in Jamalpur's Madarganj Upazila has been recovered, bringing the death toll to 4.

Another child remains missing.

Madarganj Fire Service official Delwar Hossain said the body of a child named Kulsum was recovered from the river on Saturday morning.

Earlier, on Friday afternoon, five children drowned while bathing in the river at the Anar Sarkar Bari terminal under Sidhuli union.

After being informed, a team of divers from the Fire Service launched a rescue operation. By evening, the bodies of three children had been recovered.

The dead were identified as Polly Akhter, 12, and her brother Abu Hasan, 8, children of expatriate Dudu Mia, and Sabera Akter, 8, daughter of Nur Islam.

The missing children were identified as Kulsum and Boishakhi, both aged 12.

According to police, a group of children went to bathe in the river after playing football at a local field.

One child managed to return home and inform local residents, who began a rescue effort immediately.