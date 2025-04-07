Initially she seemed fine and returned home, but was later taken the hospital with internal injuries

Makeup artist dies after her scarf gets caught in a motorcycle wheel in Gulshan

A woman has died after her scarf got caught in the wheel of a motorcycle and tossed her off the vehicle in Dhaka’s Gulshan, inflicting a head injury.

The accident occurred at Road No. 30 in Gulshan 1 around 2am on Sunday, said Sub-Inspector Mahbub Hossain.

The 30-year-old woman, Farzana Akter Mim, was a makeup artist.

She was on her way back home to Bhatara from a friend’s birthday party in Mohakhali on a motorcycle from a ride-sharing service around 2am, Mahbub said.

As they were heading for Gulshan 2, Mim’s scarf got lodged in the wheel, causing the motorcycle to tip over as both she and the rider were thrown off onto the asphalt, he added.

“Initially, Mim noticed no major injuries and got on the motorcycle again. After returning home, she started feeling bad and her sister brought her to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in the morning,” the officer said.

After a series of tests in the hospital, the doctors declared her dead, he said. “We believe that she died due to an internal head injury.”

The body was handed over to the family without an autopsy.

The daughter of Abdul Barek from Cumilla’s Muradnagar, Mim leaves behind a child.