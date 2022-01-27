Bangladesh’s virus cases surge by 15,807 in a day, another 15 die

The death toll rose to 28,288 as 15 more patients died from the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Thursday, according to the latest government data.

The government reported that 49,425 samples were tested across the country, logging a positivity rate of 31.98 percent.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases and deaths with 9,759 infections and eight fatalities.

Another 1,037 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,561,043.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 89.34 percent and the mortality rate at 1.62 percent.

Globally, over 362.8 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.62 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.