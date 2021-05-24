An ex-MP stole her family’s land. Now he has taken her son’s life

On May 16, Shahinuddin was killed over a land dispute. Several people have been arrested over the murder, including former Lakshmipur MP MA Awal. Two other suspects have been extrajudicially killed in 'crossfire' with RAB.

The Burirtek area of Alinagar is still largely rural. There are large open spaces where locals rear cattle, but no one grows crops. At one end of Alinagar is the Mirpur Ceramics building in Pallabi, on another is Mirpur DOHS, while a new national housing project is under construction for government workers at another. To reach Alinagar, one has to go through Mirpur Ceramics. When the gates of the factory close overnight, local residents are locked in.

Aklima lives in a tin-shed house under a banyan tree on a hillock behind the ceramics factory.

Pointing to her homestead, Aklima said that her father-in-law had owned 10 acres of land in the area, but various government institutions have acquired parts of it since the ‘80s. Though some government housing has been built in the area, much of the land remains unused. Aklima’s sons went to MP MA Awal’s doorsteps in an effort to regain ownership of the land and prevent government seizure.

Awal was the president of the Tarikat Federation and had many fans and followers. Everyone considered him a good man.

“We gave Awal power-of-attorney to manage the land issue,” said Aklima. “But then he began selling off plots of land in Alinagar Housing through his Haveli Properties development company. He’s sold most of it.”

Locals say Awal doesn’t own any of the land on which Alinagar Housing was built.

Aklima’s father-in-law Mohammad Ali had once been the owner, but it was later acquired by the government’s Public Works Department. But Awal, having received the power-of-attorney from Ali’s descendants, took the land for himself and sold it.

Each katha of land, approximately 720 sq ft, sold for between Tk 3.5 and Tk 6 million. The Awal-owned Haveli Properties is charging a high price, touting the proximity to the Kalshi-DOHS main road and the Mirpur DOHS. But none of the actual owners of the land have received any of the money.

After this, Awal turned his attention to nearby land owned by others, putting pressure on them to sell with the help of hired goons. Awal’s thugs would vandalise and destroy any structures built on the land. The group was led by former Chhatra League leader Sumon Bepari, who has also been arrested over Shahinuddin’s murder. RAB said at a press conference on Thursday that Sumon was accused in six other cases on charges of fighting, vandalism, drug trafficking and extortion.

An inspection of the Burirtek area on Saturday showed that a building on a plot of land neighbouring the Haveli Properties Alinagar project had been vandalised. The plot’s boundary wall had been destroyed as well.

The owner of the plot is Mostafa Kamal, a retired major. Kamal’s father passed away on Apr 30 and while he was busy with the funeral arrangements, the tin shed on the plot of hand was vandalised by Awal’s men.

“MA Awal was putting a lot of pressure on me to sell him that one piece of land,” Mostafa Kamal told bdnews24.com. “But he didn’t want to pay market price, but a pittance. I even met with him on the matter.”

“Awal Sahib would not allow me to build anything on the land. His men vandalised two buildings there in December. I made another building and they vandalised it on the day of my father’s death. They were at it for three days.”

The retired army official said he had filed a case over the incident at Pallabi Police Station.

“I hired Mainuddin as a caretaker to look after my place,” Maj Mostafa Kamal said. “That is why the family was on my side. And then Awal’s criminals killed Mainuddin’s brother Shahinuddin.”

“The killing started after Awal’s company came in,” said Shahinuddin’s mother Aklima. “What turmoil we fell in to! He kept accusing the boys in various cases and they were forced to flee. We couldn’t take it. We couldn’t fight him, so we sat down with him. We spoke in a mature way. Even then, he killed my boy.”

MARRIAGE MARRED BY LEGAL TURMOIL

Mahmuda Akter had been married to Shahinuddin for 14 years.

They were happy after the wedding, Mahmuda said, but the unrest began when MA Awal’s company began selling the land. Awal would file cases against Shahin and other locals. Shahin and her brother-in-law Mainuddin would have to flee the area when another case was filed.

“My mother-in-law would hire a lawyer and then get her sons out. Shahinuddin went to jail more than once. Sumon’s men attacked him last December. Our married life has been lived in the shadow of these cases and attacks.”

Police say there are half a dozen cases against Shahinuddin and that he was also part of another gang.

THE LEADUP TO THE MURDER

Aklima Begum says that Shahin tried to sell some of his land last year in order to build a house and finance his business.

After getting his mother’s permission he tried to sell 10 kathas of land. But MA Awal said he would not allow the land to be sold to anyone else. The land had a market value of Tk 6 million per katha, but Awal refused to pay Shahin even Tk 3 million per katha.

“He was having these kinds of issues with Awal,” said local Shabu Sheikh. “And then some people came forward as witnesses in a case filed over the vandalism on Maj Mostafa Kamal’s land. So he was angry with Shahinuddin.”

A SON SEES THE BUTCHERING OF HIS FATHER

On the Sunday Shahin was killed, Sumon called the house and asked to meet, Mahmuda says. Shahin took his six-year-old son and got a ride from a local motorcycle rider named Murad.

“As soon as he got off the bike, Sumon’s men attacked. Seeing his father’s blood, my six-year-old son ran to his grandmother’s house. From there he called me from his aunt’s phone, crying: “They are attacking Dad! They’re killing him!”

It took Mahmuda only a few minutes to get to the scene, but her husband was already dead.

“My son is doing poorly. He’s scared and angry. Sometimes he gets agitated and says he will kill Sumon for killing his father.”

A MISSING DAUGHTER

Landowner Mohammad Ali had ten sons and two daughters. The families of the two sons are the only ones still living in the area. None of them are doing particularly well. One of Ali’s daughters, Banesa Begum, has been missing for five and a half years.

Md Rabbi, Banesa’s son, told bdnews24.com that some of the land in the area had been in his mother’s name. The family believes she was abducted by close relatives because of this. Rabbi claims a cousin on his planted drugs on him before turning him over to police.

“Banesa acted as if she had some mental health problems,” said Banesa’s neighbour Shabu Sheikh. “Everyone in the area knows that Awal’s men faked some documents and claim they have Banesa’s fingerprint signature on them.”

A BLOODY HISTORY

Locals say at least two other deaths in the past six years can be tied to this land dispute.

On May 14, 2015, there was a clash between two groups at Burirtek, during which Bangabandhu College freshman Chanchal was killed when his throat was slit. Local criminal Momin Baksa was accused in the case. A few days later Momin was killed and members of Chanchal’s family were accused over his death.

Another suspect in Chanchal’s murder was MA Awal’s manager, Abu Taher. Taher was also named as a suspect in Shahinuddin’s murder.

EIGHT ARRESTED, TWO CONFESS

The Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police is investigating Shahinuddin’s murder.

“Eight people have been arrested in connection with Shahinuddin’s murder,” said DB spokesperson Ahsan Khan.

“Sharif, one of those named in the case, was the last to be arrested on Thursday. The police are working to arrest a few others. Two of the detainees, Rocky and Murad, have confessed to their crimes in court.”

The murder was mainly motivated by the land dispute and there had been multiple murders in the area before, Ahsan said.

The police will be looking into the evidence gathered in those cases for connections to the Shahinuddin murder.

(Written in English by Shoumik Hassin)