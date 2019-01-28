Rohingya man killed in Bangladesh refugee camp ‘in feud over share of yaba trade’

A group of 10 to 15 Rohingyas led by Mohammad Hasan knifed Mohammad Joynal, 22, in front of a shop at H Block of Nayaparha camp in Cox’s Bazar on Sunday night, Sub-Inspector Abdus Salam of the police camp there told bdnews24.com.

The residents of the camp took Joynal to the health centre there, but the doctors declared him dead on arrival, SI Salam added.

He could not confirm the reason behind the attack, but Mohammad Selim and several other residents of the camp said they suspect Joynal was attacked because he had not paid the share of their yaba business to Hasan.

Joynal had been working as a security guard of the camp when the consignment of the smuggled drug came from Myanmar, the Rohingyas said.

The body was sent to Cox’s Bazar General Hospital for post-mortem examination, the police sub-inspector said.

“We are trying to catch the assailants,” he added.