    Bangladesh eyes new law for mandatory registration of social media firms

    Discussions have already taken place over the matter and the legislation is likely to be passed when the new parliament convenes, says Hasan Mahmud

    Published : 21 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM
    Updated : 21 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM

    Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud has announced plans for a new law that will mandate the registration of social media platforms in Bangladesh.

    Discussions have already taken place over the matter and the legislation is likely to be passed when the new parliament convenes, he said at a media briefing at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

    Responding to questions about government efforts to curb misinformation on social media, Mahmud acknowledged the challenges and pointed out that various countries, including India, the European Union and the UK, have already enacted laws requiring social media service providers to register.

    However, Mahmud highlighted the absence of a specific law in Bangladesh imposing such an obligation.

    Highlighted the need for legislation to address the issue, he said, "We are in discussions with them [social media firms] and have been repeatedly urging them to set up offices here and register under the laws of Bangladesh. But the law imposing the obligation to register them here has yet to be made.

    The minister added that he has already initiated discussions with the law minister to formulate a new law compelling the registration of social media platforms.

    "But now is not the time to make laws. I hope a law in this regard will be passed by the next parliament."

