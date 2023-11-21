Bangladesh eyes new law for mandatory registration of social media firms

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud has announced plans for a new law that will mandate the registration of social media platforms in Bangladesh.

Discussions have already taken place over the matter and the legislation is likely to be passed when the new parliament convenes, he said at a media briefing at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

Responding to questions about government efforts to curb misinformation on social media, Mahmud acknowledged the challenges and pointed out that various countries, including India, the European Union and the UK, have already enacted laws requiring social media service providers to register.

However, Mahmud highlighted the absence of a specific law in Bangladesh imposing such an obligation.