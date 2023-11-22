Criminals hammered heavy iron sheets onto Narayanganj rail tracks. 999 calls helped avert a major disaster

Police are on high alert and are actively working to identify the perpetrators, said Nur Azam, chief of Fatullah Model Police Station.

Narayanganj OC Mokhlesur pointed out that the heavy iron sheets affixed to the rail line could have derailed a train if left undiscovered.

"Locals promptly called 999 upon noticing the hazard, and we removed the metal sheets, preventing a potentially fatal accident."

He added that an investigation is underway to identify those responsible.