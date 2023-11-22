Criminals hammered heavy iron sheets onto Narayanganj rail tracks. 999 calls helped avert a major disaster

The authorities have removed heavy iron sheets attached to the railway line between Dhaka and Narayanganj, preventing a significant risk of a major accident.
The potential disaster was averted thanks to 999 calls from locals.
The iron sheets, affixed with nuts and bolts, were removed from the railway line near Kotaler Bagh Haque Bazaar in Fatullah Upazila in the early hours of Wednesday, according to Sub-Inspector Mokhlesur Rahman, chief of Narayanganj Railway Police.
The incident occurred on the eve of the BNP's latest 48-hour transport blockade, leading the police to suspect that criminals strategically placed the heavy iron sheets on the tracks as part of a sabotage plan. The intent appeared to be to derail a train, potentially causing a severe accident and casualties, according to the authorities.
Police are on high alert and are actively working to identify the perpetrators, said Nur Azam, chief of Fatullah Model Police Station.
Narayanganj OC Mokhlesur pointed out that the heavy iron sheets affixed to the rail line could have derailed a train if left undiscovered.
"Locals promptly called 999 upon noticing the hazard, and we removed the metal sheets, preventing a potentially fatal accident."
He added that an investigation is underway to identify those responsible.