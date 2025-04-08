ACC prosecutes ex-industries minister Nurul Majid over Tk 80mn in ‘illicit wealth’

The anti-graft agency accuses his wife in a separate case

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has pressed charges against former industries minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun for gaining ‘illicit’ wealth worth Tk 80 million.

His wife Nadira Mahmud has been named in another case over “embezzlement” of more than Tk 13 million, the agency’s spokesperson Akhtarul Islam told bdnews24.com on Tuesday.

Earlier, ACC Director General (Prevention) Md Akhtar Hossain said the anti-graft agency was preparing the cases.

Nurul Majid is accused of possessing Tk 79.4 million in illicit wealth in the case.

The ACC also accused him of making suspicious transactions amounting to Tk 1.02 billion across 13 bank accounts.

He is also named in the case initiated against his wife Nadira. She faces charges of having wealth amounting to Tk 13.4 million beyond means.

The national antigraft agency alleges that Nadira accumulated the wealth through her husband's influence and financial support during his tenure as a minister.

The charges in the cases were brought under the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004’s Section 27(1), Money Laundering Prevention Act, 2012’s Section 4(2)(3) and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

In 1986, Majid was elected the MP from the Narsingdi-4 constituency as an independent candidate.

In 2008, he was re-elected to the seat as an Awami League candidate in the 9th national parliamentary election. After that, he served as a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Defence.

He was arrested in Dhaka’s Gulshan on Sept 24 last year following the Awami League government’s fall in mass protests.