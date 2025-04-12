Gone in 90 seconds: CCTV catches masked intruder entering Charukola, torching Pohela Boishakh motifs

Police say it was a premeditated act of arson

Dhaka University authorities suspect that a masked man caught on security cameras at the Faculty of Fine Arts set fire to the symbolic motifs created for the Pohela Boishakh parade.

The footage shows the man, clad in a black T-shirt, scaling a wall and entering the premises before setting fire to the motifs and leaving -- all within a minute and a half, said Md Israfil Ratan, an associate professor at the Faculty of Fine Arts.

“We spotted him on multiple CCTV cameras. He was wearing a black T-shirt and had a mask on,” Israfil said.

Describing the act as “premeditated”, he added: “He seemed very smart -- not an ordinary person. It looked like he was put up to this.”

The fire in the early hours of Saturday destroyed two key motifs made for the traditional Bengali New Year parade -- the symbolic "face of fascism" and the "dove of peace".

On Friday, organisers had said this year’s parade would feature large, medium, and small motifs, led by the 20-foot-tall "face of fascism", featuring a snarling, fanged female face with two sharp horns, a protruding nose and haunting eyes.

Prof Azharul Islam, dean of the fine arts faculty, said that an investigation would be launched to determine the cause of the fire.

“It happened around dawn, possibly during Fajr prayers. We’ll discuss the incident further in a meeting."

Even before the investigation concluded, Cultural Affairs Advisor Mostofa Sarwar Farooki alleged on Facebook that loyalists of the ousted Awami League government were responsible for the incident.

He specifically blamed “Hasina’s cronies” for torching the "face of fascism" motif. Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) also suspects foul play.

“It doesn’t appear to be an accident. From what we’ve seen so far, someone did this intentionally," said Additional Commissioner SN Md Nazrul Islam.

Israfil said that the CCTV footage was reviewed in the presence of police and intelligence officials around 11:30am on Saturday.

Describing the footage, he said: “As the man jumped over the wall, a few dogs began barking. He paused near some trees. When the dogs calmed down, he approached the motif and set it on fire.

“When he saw the fire hadn't been lit properly, he came back and reignited it. Then he quickly jumped over the wall and disappeared toward Charukola’s Shilpacharya Zainul Gallery.”

According to Israfil, the suspect had surveyed the area beforehand and had been waiting for an opening to carry out the act. "As two members of the proctorial team went for prayers and the police officers on duty likely went to the washroom, he seized the opportunity.”

When asked if the suspect seemed to be from the university, he said: “It’s possible. He seemed familiar with the surroundings. I believe if the state wants, it can identify and arrest him.”

The Faculty of Fine Arts has formed an investigation committee, of which Israfil is a member.

Shahbagh Police Station chief Khalid Mansur also confirmed the CCTV footage shows one suspect. “We’re working on it,” he said.