St Joseph School improvised explosive attacker yet to be identified

Police have yet to identify the attacker who threw a crude bomb at St Joseph Higher Secondary School & College in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur as there was no power in the area when the bomb was detonated.

The explosion took place around 2:30am on Saturday inside the school premises, said Mohammadpur Police Station OC Kazi Rafiqul Ahmed.

No perpetrator was identified in the incident as of 11am on Sunday, he said adding: "Since there was no electricity at the time of the incident, little could be seen in the CCTV footage. No one in the vicinity saw anything. However, we are working, trying to identify those involved by looking at CCTV footage in the vicinity."

Around 2:30am on Friday, a crude bomb was hurled inside the school from outside Gate No. 3. It exploded, but no one was injured in the incident.

The police inspected the scene when informed. A general diary was filed by the school authorities the next day.

A few hours earlier, a crude bomb was detonated at the gate of St Mary's Cathedral Church in Kakrail at around 10:45pm on Friday.

The bomb exploded on the steel frame of the church gate, and police later recovered another crude bomb that failed to detonate from inside the church.

Initial evidence suggests that two people on a motorcycle came to the scene and hurled the two crude bombs, said Masud Alam, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Ramna Division. Efforts are under way to identify them and to uncover the motive for the attack, he said.

