New low forms in Bay of Bengal, cautionary signal No. 3 in ports

Just as the impact of Cyclone Montha has started to recede, another low-pressure system has developed in the Bay of Bengal.

The maritime ports at Chattogram and Cox's Bazar have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal No. 3, according to a warning message from the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

The low could turn into a well-marked low and cause rain in many parts of the Chattogram Division, the BMD said.

On Tuesday morning, the low was located in the Eastcentral Bay and adjoining Myanmar coast, the warning said.

It is likely to move north-northwest along the Myanmar-Bangladesh coast.

The influence of the weather system has led to deep convection in places over the Northeast Bay with gusty or squally weather at the maritime ports of Chattogram and Cox's Bazar, the Northeast Bay, and the adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

The warning also advised fishing boats and trawlers in the Northeast Bay to come close to the coast and proceed cautiously until further notice.

In its regular weather bulletin, the BMD said that rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at many places in the Chattogram Division and at a few places in the Barishal and Sylhet divisions in the 24 hours from 9am on Tuesday. The weather will largely remain dry, with temporary partly cloudy skies in the rest of the country.

The night temperature may rise slightly, while the day temperature is likely to remain unchanged across the country.

The highest temperature recorded in the country on Monday was 32.5 degrees Celsius in Feni and Kutubdia.

Though Bangladesh had experienced three consecutive days of rain under the influence of Cyclone Montha, there was no significant rain in the country on Monday.