Couple on motorcycle killed after being run over by bus

A bus has run over and killed a couple while they were travelling to Dhaka from Sunamganj on a motorcycle, police say.

The accident occurred at 8pm on Sunday at Hajirbazar of Bhaluka on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway.

The victims were identified as Mojibur Rahman, 60, and his wife Hosneara Begum, 50, residents of Dharampasha upazila in Sunamganj district.

According to the police, Mojibur and Hosneara were heading toward Dhaka on their motorcycle when a bus hit them from behind. Both were critically injured in the collision.

Locals rushed them to a nearby hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.