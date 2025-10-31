Police arrest man over ‘scheme’ to steal millions through savings certificate

A case has been filed with Motijheel Police against four individuals accused of embezzling funds by manipulating customer data from the savings certificate server.

On Thursday, police arrested a suspect from Motijheel in connection with the case.

Motijheel Police chief Mezbah Uddin said, “Bangladesh Bank filed the case naming four individuals as suspects. We arrested Arifur Rahman this afternoon from Motijheel. He is currently in police custody.”

The complainant in the case is Bangladesh Bank’s Assistant Director Abul Khayer Md Khalid.

The remaining three accused are Maruf Elahi Roni, Mohiuddin Ahmed, and Al Amin. Media reports indicate Roni is a former central vice-president of the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal.

According to the FIR, on Oct 27, savings certificate buyer SM Rezvi discovered that a Tk 2.5 million certificate he purchased on Oct 13 had been shown as cashed, even though he had not applied for encashment.

The FIR details that the certificate was reportedly cashed on Oct 23 without any branch application.

Investigation revealed that on Oct 22, the suspects first altered Rezvi’s mobile number on the server, then changed his bank account details. The payment was redirected to Arifur Rahman’s account at NRB Commercial Bank’s Raniganj branch in Dinajpur, and the certificate was cashed on Oct 26.

The FIR also says the accused attempted to embezzle funds from two other customers’ certificates using the same method.

Among these, Tk 5 million was marked as cashed on Oct 27 in an account at Dutch-Bangla Bank’s Karwan Bazar branch linked to Roni, though the money was ultimately not withdrawn.