Musk seeks Tesla shareholder vote on moving incorporation to Texas

More than 65% of Fortune 500 companies and over half of all US publicly traded companies are incorporated in Delaware, lured by the state's business-friendly legal framework and tax policies, according to Harvard Business Services, a firm offering Delaware business formation services.

U.S. public companies look to incorporate in Delaware for access to the state's courts. Its corporate law places greater restraints on management and is more protective of investors than states like Nevada, making it cheaper for Delaware companies to raise capital.

TripAdvisor and its parent company are currently defending a lawsuit by their shareholders, who have challenged the company's plans to re-incorporate in Nevada from Delaware.

Musk has also recently said he would be uncomfortable growing the automaker to be a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics without having at least 25% voting control of the company, nearly double his current stake.

His stake was larger before his purchase of X, then known as Twitter, but he sold billions of dollars of shares in 2022 partly to help finance that $44 billion purchase.

MUSK AND TEXAS

Musk has more than a small interest in Texas.

He shifted Tesla's corporate headquarters from Palo Alto, California to Austin, Texas in 2021 after criticizing California's regulations and taxes, and also clashing with health officials at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic over reopening a factory in Fremont.

One of the EV maker's gigafactories is in Texas, where it is also planning an over $750 million expansion. It is also building a lithium refinery in the state, aiming to produce enough for about 1 million EVs by 2025.

Musk's other companies - SpaceX and The Boring Company - also have operations in Texas.

Musk, as he has done in the past, held a poll on X, and proclaimed that the 87% "yes" vote out of 1.1 million total votes was a deciding factor.

"The public vote is unequivocally in favor of Texas! Tesla will move immediately to hold a shareholder vote to transfer state of incorporation to Texas," Musk said on X.

Shares of Tesla rose 1% in trading before the bell.