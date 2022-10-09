Painter Samarjit Roy Chowdhury dies at 85

Painter Samarjit Roy Chowdhury, an Ekushey Padak-winning artist, has died at the age of 85.

Samarjit was known for depicting nature and the beauty of Bangladesh in bold and bright colours in his artworks.

"My father was admitted to Labaid Hospital on Sept 5. We took him home on Sept 12, but had to bring him back to the hospital three days later," his son Surajit Roy said.

Samarjit was declared dead at 2:40 pm on Sunday.