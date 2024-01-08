Election was fair, but not ‘too competitive’, says former CEC Nurul Huda

Former chief election commissioner KM Nurul Huda believes the general election has been fair, but not as competitive as expected because of the BNP’s boycott.

He joined Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi for http://bdnews24.com’s live broadcast of events, results and analysis from the newsroom on Sunday night after the polls closed.

“The election process and management were good. I think the election was fair and acceptable except for some incidents of violence. Foreign observers have also said the election was fair,” Huda said.

But the 2018 election was competitive because all the political parties, including the BNP, contested the polls, he said.

“A large political party has not contested this election. The context is different. The situation is different from what it was in our time,” the former CEC said.