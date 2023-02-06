    বাংলা

    Biden says he authorised immediate US response to Turkey earthquake

    The US aims to support Turkish search and rescue efforts and address the needs of injured and displaced, the president says

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Feb 2023, 04:28 PM
    Updated : 6 Feb 2023, 04:28 PM

    US President Joe Biden on Monday said his administration has been working closely with Turkey, authorising an immediate Washington response to the devastating earthquake there.

    The earthquake killed more than 2,200 people and injured thousands more in Turkey and northwest Syria, flattening apartment blocks and heaping more destruction on Syrian cities already devastated by years of war.

    "Our teams are deploying quickly to begin to support Turkish search and rescue efforts and address the needs of those injured and displaced by the earthquake," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

    RELATED STORIES
    People gather as rescuers search for survivors under the rubble, following an earthquake, in rebel-held town of Jandaris, Syria February 6, 2023.
    Turkey quake: international support and offers of aid
    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said early on Monday that 45 countries had offered help with search and rescue efforts
    Rescuers search for survivors under the rubble, following an earthquake, in rebel-held town of Jandaris, Syria February 6, 2023.
    Syria did not ask Israel for help with quake relief: Syrian newspaper
    Israel earlier said that it had received Syrian request for assistance
    People stand in front of collapsed buildings following an earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey February 6, 2023.
    US help underway after quake in Turkey, Syria
    Secretary of state said the US would do all that it can to help in the days, weeks and months ahead
    A worker checks the valve gears of pipes linked to oil tanks at Turkey's Mediterranean port of Ceyhan, which is run by state-owned Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAS), some 70 km (43.5 miles) from Adana February 19, 2014.
    Turkey's Ceyhan oil terminal, Iraq's KRG pipeline halted after quake
    Tribeca said the quake affected ports in southeastern Turkey and delayed operations

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher