    বাংলা

    Some 170 Rohingya land in Indonesia in latest boat arrival

    The latest boat arrivals in recent weeks have brought more than 1,000 Rohingya people from Myanmar's Muslim minority to the country

    Reuters
    Published : 2 Dec 2023, 07:16 AM
    Updated : 2 Dec 2023, 07:16 AM

    Some 170 ethnic Rohingya people arrived in Indonesia on Saturday, head of a provincial fishing community said, in the latest boat arrivals in recent weeks that have brought more than 1,000 from Myanmar's Muslim minority to the country.

    When seas are calmer between November and April every year, members of the persecuted minority leave on wooden boats for neighbouring Thailand and Muslim-majority Bangladesh, Malaysia and Indonesia.

    Advertisement · Scroll to continue

    Miftah Cut Ade, chief of the fishing community in Aceh on Indonesia's westernmost tip, told Reuters the latest group of Rohingya landed on Le Meulee beach on the island of Sabang before dawn on Saturday.

    "They are mostly women and children and they are in a weak condition," he said.

    Indonesia is not a signatory to the 1951 United Nations Convention on Refugees but has a history of taking in refugees when they arrive on the country's shores.

    Advertisement · Scroll to continue

    For years, Rohingya have left Buddhist-majority Myanmar where they are generally regarded as foreign interlopers from South Asia, denied citizenship and subjected to abuse.

    Nearly a million Rohingya live in refugee camps in the Bangladeshi border district of Cox's Bazar, most after fleeing a military-led crackdown in Myanmar in 2017.

    RELATED STORIES
    Rohingya Muslims walk as they are being transported to a temporary shelter, following their arrival in Sabang, Aceh province, Indonesia, November 22, 2023.
    More Rohingya leave Bangladesh by boat
    Nearly one million members of the Muslim minority from Myanmar live in bamboo-and-plastic camps in the Bangladeshi border district of Cox's Bazar
    Bangladesh logs 1,084 dengue cases, 8 deaths in a day
    1,084 new dengue cases, 8 deaths
    The caseload this year rises to 303,536 while the death toll stands at 1,562
    Rohingya women and children sit at a temporary shelter, as they arrive in Pidie Regency, Aceh province, Indonesia, Nov 14, 2023. REUTERS
    Almost 200 Rohingya arrive by boat in Indonesia's Aceh
    Several hundred Rohingya arrived in Aceh earlier this year, and massive numbers have died at sea from disease, hunger and fatigue
    Rohingya refugees are reflected in rain water along an embankment next to paddy fields after fleeing from Myanmar into Palang Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh Nov 2, 2017. REUTERS
    UN urges more international focus on Rohingya
    Nearly one million Rohingya fled a military-led crackdown in Myanmar in 2017 and are now living in camps in Bangladesh

    Opinion

    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp