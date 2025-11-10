Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 10, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Indonesia grants national hero status to late strongman President Suharto

Prabowo presides over ceremony as Suharto's family receives award

Indonesia grants national hero status to late president Suharto
Siti Hardijanti Rukmana and Bambang Trihatmodjo stand beside the photograph of former Indonesian president Suharto, as he receives the title of a national hero during National Heroes' Day at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov 10, 2025. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 10 Nov 2025, 12:35 PM

Updated : 10 Nov 2025, 12:35 PM

Related Stories
7 die in Russian attacks on nuclear substations: Ukraine
7 die in Russian attacks on nuclear substations: Ukraine
Positive progress on US shutdown: Senate majority leader
Positive progress on US shutdown: Senate majority leader
Saudi Arabia executes 2 for plotting attacks on places of worship
Saudi Arabia executes 2 for plotting attacks on places of worship
Migrant vessel sinks off Malaysia-Thailand border, hundreds missing
Migrant vessel sinks off Malaysia-Thailand border, hundreds missing
Read More
Crude bomb blasts in Dhaka mark day of AL ban
Crude bomb blasts in Dhaka mark day of AL ban
When rivers swallow land: Bangladesh’s endless battle with erosion
When rivers swallow land: Bangladesh’s endless battle with erosion
Press secretary warns of crackdown on banned AL’s street protests
Press secretary warns of crackdown on banned AL’s street protests
Appellate Division upholds Latif Siddique’s bail
Appellate Division upholds Latif Siddique’s bail
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Anatul Fateh

The Defection
The Defection

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience
Read More