    বাংলা

    Kremlin says Biden has key to end Ukraine conflict but doesn't use it

    Moscow has often accused Washington of giving orders to Ukraine and of prolonging the conflict by supplying Kyiv with weapons

    Reuters
    Published : 27 Jan 2023, 09:44 AM
    Updated : 27 Jan 2023, 09:44 AM

    The Kremlin said on Friday that US President Joe Biden had the key to end the conflict in Ukraine by directing Kyiv, but that Washington had so far not been willing to use it.

    "The key to the Kyiv regime is largely in the hands of Washington," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a daily briefing.

    "Now we see that the current White House leader ... does not want to use this key. On the contrary, he chooses the path of further pumping weapons into Ukraine," he added.

    Moscow has often accused Washington of giving orders to Ukraine and of prolonging the conflict by supplying Kyiv with weapons. The United States says Russia has unleashed a brutal war of choice and can end it by withdrawing its troops.

    Tensions between the two sides have plumbed historic lows over the past year, with the United States announcing this week that it would supply Ukraine with 31 advanced M1 Abrams tanks worth $400 million in a matter of months.

    Russia says any Abrams shipments would be a waste of money as they would "burn" just like other tanks in Ukraine.

    RELATED STORIES
    A local resident carry home staff from a house of his neighbour damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Hlevakha, outside Kyiv, Ukraine January 26, 2023.
    Kyiv seeks more weapons as fighting intensifies in east Ukraine
    After weeks of pressure from allies, Germany and the United States have promised Ukraine dozens of modern tanks
    Credit: Zoom Earth: Weather & Storm Tracker
    Storm Cheneso, ensuing rain kill 16 in Madagascar
    The storm and rain had so far displaced over 60,000 people and damaged 13,000 houses and 100 classrooms
    Local resident Halyna, 67 y.o., looks out from a kitchen of her house damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Hlevakha, outside Kyiv, Ukraine January 26, 2023.
    Japan tightens Russia sanctions
    The decision comes after Russia launched missile attacks in Ukraine killing at least 11 people following a pledge by Germany and US to supply tanks
    Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends a news conference, in Montevideo, Uruguay, January 25, 2023.
    Lula calls on Macron to attend Amazon countries’ summit
    Lula discussed in a phone call with Macron efforts to combat the threat posed by climate change

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher