China and India among SCO states urging 'balance' in climate approach

FOSSIL FUEL INVESTMENT

Russia, India and China have at times all been accused in the West of not doing enough to address climate change, but argue that poorer and developing countries should be given more leeway to prioritise economic growth over climate issues.

China and Russia are aiming to reach "net zero" emissions by 2060, while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed that his country was setting 2070 as its target.

Environmental scientists say the world as a whole needs to start reducing the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere no later than 2050 to limit the average increase in the global surface temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) compared to pre-industrial levels.

The SCO pushed back against calls for a wholesale move away from polluting fossil fuels in favour of cleaner renewable energy.

"It is important ... to use the common and complementary advantages of fossil fuels and clean energy sources and, in this regard, to increase investment in the exploration and production of fossil fuels," SCO members said.

In a swipe at the West, the SCO leaders also criticised countries that tried to "use the climate agenda to introduce measures to restrict trade and investment cooperation".

The European Union is at the forefront of Western efforts to introduce a carbon border tax.

It is proposing to tax goods imported to the bloc in proportion to the amount of CO2 emitted during their production, in order to protect EU producers from unfair competition from manufacturers not subject to the same environmental regulations.