Palestinian rights group accuses Israel of 'mafia methods' as UN hearings open

A Palestinian human rights group told a UN panel on Monday it had been subject to threats and "mafia methods" during a campaign of harassment organised by Israel to silence groups documenting alleged Israeli rights violations.

Israel dismissed the process overseen by the panel as a sham while it declined comment on the specific allegations.

The independent Commission of Inquiry, established by the Human Rights Council, the UN top human rights body, last year, plans five days of hearings which it says will be impartial and examine the allegations of both Israelis and Palestinians.

In the opening session, the commission heard from representatives of Palestinian organisations shuttered by Israel in August and designated as "terrorist" entities.

Shawan Jabarin, General Director of human rights group Al-Haq, denied the terrorism charge and called the closure an "arbitrary decision", saying Israeli security forces had used "mafia methods" against it in a years-long harassment campaign.

"They used all means, I can say. They used financial means; they used a smear campaign; they used threats," he said, saying his office was sealed with a metal door on Aug 18.