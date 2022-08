Zelensky says Ukraine was 'reborn' when Russia invaded

President Volodymyr Zelensky told Ukrainians on Wednesday in an emotional speech to mark 31 years of independence that Ukraine was reborn when Russia invaded on Feb 24 and would recapture annexed Crimea and occupied areas in the east.

In the recorded speech aired on the six-month anniversary of Russia's Feb 24 invasion, Zelensky said that Ukraine no longer saw the war ending when there was peace, but when Kyiv was actually victorious.

"A new nation appeared in the world on Feb 24 at 4 in the morning. It was not born, but reborn. A nation that did not cry, scream or take fright. One that did not flee. Did not give up. And did not forget," he said.