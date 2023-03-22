Three killed in Russian drone strike on Kyiv region: officials

Three people were killed in an overnight Russian drone strike on civilian infrastructure in the Kyiv region, Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday morning.

The State Emergency Service said on the Telegram messaging app that two dormitories and an educational facility in the city of Rzhyshchiv had been partially destroyed in the attack.

It said two people had been wounded and one had been rescued but that four people probably remained under the rubble.

Officials said more than 100 workers and 28 vehicles were deployed to the scene, and that the search for survivors was continuing after attacks that the Ukrainian military said involved Iranian-made Shahed drones.