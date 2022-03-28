Turkey could be among countries to offer Ukraine security guarantees: Kyiv
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Mar 2022 01:25 PM BdST Updated: 28 Mar 2022 01:25 PM BdST
Turkey is among countries that could offer Kyiv security guarantees as part of any deal with Russia to end the war in Ukraine, a senior Ukrainian official said on Monday.
"Turkey is among those countries that could become guarantors of our security in the future," Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelensky's office, said ahead of peace talks scheduled between Kyiv and Moscow in Turkey.
Kyiv has said it wants legally binding security guarantees that would offer Ukraine protection from a group of allies in the event of a future attack.
