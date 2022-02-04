British PM Johnson is 'taking charge' after lockdown party row
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Feb 2022 02:55 PM BdST Updated: 04 Feb 2022 02:55 PM BdST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is taking charge of his Downing Street team by making changes after a row over lockdown parties, Business and Energy Secretary Greg Hands said on Friday.
Johnson is fighting to shore up his premiership in the face of growing anger over a series of lockdown parties in Downing Street during COVID lockdowns and questions about Johnson's often chaotic style of leadership.
Four of Johnson's closest aides resigned on Thursday while finance minister Rishi Sunak said he would not have made Johnson's false claim that the opposition Labour Party leader had failed to prosecute one of Britain's worst sex offenders.
Asked what was going on in Downing Street, Johnson's residence and office, Hands told Sky: "Resignations have been made, resignations have been accepted."
"This is the prime minister taking charge," Hands said. He could not say who would be replacing Johnson's chief of staff, Dan Rosenfield, who resigned on Thursday.
Johnson pledged to change his leadership style after a report by senior civil servant Sue Gray into the gatherings held at his Downing Street office and residence condemned "serious failures of leadership".
