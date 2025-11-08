Trump expects International stabilisation force to enter Gaza ‘very soon’

United States President Donald Trump has said he expects an international stabilisation force, coordinated by Washington, to be deployed in Gaza “very soon” as part of his post-war peace plan for the war-torn enclave.

According to Al Jazeera, the US-led initiative comes amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes and a worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, despite the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Trump said on Thursday that “an alliance of very powerful countries” has agreed to intervene if any further conflict arises with the Palestinian group, which has yet to confirm its disarmament.

The announcement follows preparations at the United Nations Security Council to negotiate a two-year mandate authorising both a transitional governance body and the stabilisation force.

The mission is intended to protect civilians, secure Gaza’s borders, and train Palestinian police, the Qatar-based broadcaster reported.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres told Al Jazeera on Tuesday that any stabilisation mission must carry “full international legitimacy” to effectively support Palestinians in Gaza.

A senior US official, quoted by Reuters and Al Jazeera, said discussions on the draft resolution began on Thursday with the ten elected UNSC members and several regional partners.

The resolution, which was reportedly seen by Egypt, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye, would permit a stabilisation force of 20,000 troops to “use all necessary measures” to carry out its mandate, meaning it will be allowed to deploy force, according to Reuters.

Under Trump’s 20-point plan, Hamas is expected to demilitarise, while the stabilisation force would dismantle its “offensive infrastructure” and prevent it from rebuilding.

The plan earlier paved the way for a hostage-release agreement and a temporary ceasefire on 10 October, which Israel has since violated through continued bombings and aid restrictions, Al Jazeera noted.

Turkiye, which has consistently condemned Israel’s assault on Gaza as genocidal, played a central role in mediating the peace framework.

As per Al Jazeera, Ankara hosted foreign ministers from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Jordan, Pakistan, and Indonesia this week to discuss humanitarian access and rally support for the stabilisation mission.

However, Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, remain firm in rejecting any Turkish military presence in Gaza.

Netanyahu earlier told a joint press conference with Trump in September that Israel would “retain security responsibility, including a security perimeter, for the foreseeable future”.

Meanwhile, the head of the US Central Command, responsible for Middle Eastern operations, said during a recent visit to Gaza that no American troops would be deployed on the ground.