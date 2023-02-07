    বাংলা

    Netherlands, Denmark and Germany buy 100 Leopard 1 Tanks for Ukraine: Dutch gov't

    Netherlands Defence Minister Kasja Ollongen says the tanks, a slightly older model, are definitely still useable for fighting in Ukraine

    Reuters
    Published : 7 Feb 2023, 05:58 PM
    Updated : 7 Feb 2023, 05:58 PM

    The Netherlands, Denmark and Germany are buying 100 Leopard-1A5 battle tanks for Ukraine, the Dutch government said on Tuesday.

    The Dutch defence ministry said in a statement the tanks would be purchased "directly from German industry".

    In an interview on Dutch national broadcaster NOS, Netherlands Defence Minister Kasja Ollongen said the tanks, a slightly older model, are "definitely still useable" for fighting in Ukraine.

    "It's a tested tank, and because they're being tuned up and made ready for fighting, they will definitely be useful for the Ukrainians," she said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ukrainian service members ride a BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicle, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near the frontline town of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine February 6, 2023. REUTERS/Yevhen Titov
    Russians endure deadliest day so far: Ukraine
    The Ukrainian claim could not be independently verified and Russia has also claimed to have killed large numbers of Ukrainian troops in recent weeks
    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks at the coordination center of Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) in Ankara, Turkey February 6, 2023.
    Erdogan declares state of emergency for quake zone
    The move came as the death toll from Monday's two major earthquakes, which hit a wide area of Turkey and Syria, exceeded 5,000
    Black smoke from a fire rises over central Iskenderun, following an earthquake in Turkey February 7, 2023.
    Hundreds still under rubble in rebel-held Syria: rescue team
    In northwestern Syria, rescue efforts were hampered by lack of equipment and freezing conditions
    People walk past rubble of damaged buildings, in the aftermath of the earthquake, in Aleppo, Syria Feb 7, 2023.
    Hundreds of families still under quake rubble: Syrian opposition rescuers
    Urgent help is needed from international groups for the rescue effort operated by the organisation known as the White Helmets in Syria

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher