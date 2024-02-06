Russia buys bananas from India after Ecuador military hardware spat

Rosselkhoznadzor last week suspended banana imports from five Ecuadorian companies, saying it had detected pests in their products. Ecuador's food safety agency said on Tuesday only 0.3% of banana shipments to Russia were found to contain insects and didn't pose a risk, according to Ecuadorian media reports.

The suspensions came after Moscow condemned a pact under which Ecuador will hand over Russian-made military hardware, dubbed by Ecuador as "Ukrainian and Russian scrap metal," to the United States in exchange for advanced US equipment worth $200 million.

The United States has said the arms from Ecuador would help Ukraine bolster its forces on the battlefield against Russia.

Russia's trade ties with India have deepened since 2022, when Western countries imposed sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, forcing it to seek greater trade with China, India and other non-Western countries.