    বাংলা

    Russia buys bananas from India after Ecuador military hardware spat

    The country will boost such imports after a spat with its biggest supplier Ecuador over the latter's decision to swap Russian-made military hardware with the US

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Feb 2024, 05:47 PM
    Updated : 6 Feb 2024, 05:47 PM

    Russia has begun buying bananas from India and will boost such imports, its food safety watchdog said on Tuesday, after a spat with its biggest supplier Ecuador over the latter's decision to swap Russian-made military hardware with the United States.

    The first batch of bananas from India was shipped to Russia in January and the next is planned for end-February, Russian watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said, adding that "the volume of exports of Indian bananas to the Russian market will increase."

    Rosselkhoznadzor last week suspended banana imports from five Ecuadorian companies, saying it had detected pests in their products. Ecuador's food safety agency said on Tuesday only 0.3% of banana shipments to Russia were found to contain insects and didn't pose a risk, according to Ecuadorian media reports.

    The suspensions came after Moscow condemned a pact under which Ecuador will hand over Russian-made military hardware, dubbed by Ecuador as "Ukrainian and Russian scrap metal," to the United States in exchange for advanced US equipment worth $200 million.

    The United States has said the arms from Ecuador would help Ukraine bolster its forces on the battlefield against Russia.

    Russia's trade ties with India have deepened since 2022, when Western countries imposed sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, forcing it to seek greater trade with China, India and other non-Western countries.

    Russian authorities have not explicitly linked the Indian banana import decision with the US-Ecuador deal, but Moscow has a history of restricting food imports from countries with which it has disputes.

    Russia was the largest importer of Ecuadorian bananas in 2022, and Ecuador supplied 20-25% of its yearly banana exports to Russia prior to the 2022 invasion, according to the FAO.

    India, a major banana producer, has also expressed interest in supplying other fruit such as mangoes, pineapples, papaya and guava to the Russian market, Rosselkhoznadzor said.

    RELATED STORIES
    FILE PHOTO: Rescuers work at a site of a residential building heavily damaged during a Russian missile attack, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine January 23, 2024.
    Russian attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv kills 2-month-old baby
    Two other women were injured and were taken to a hospital with shrapnel wounds
    The logo of Russian technology giant Yandex is on display at the company's headquarters in Moscow, Russia Dec 9, 2022.
    Yandex owner to exit Russia in $5.2bn deal
    The deal marks the biggest corporate exit from the country since Moscow invaded Ukraine almost two years ago
    Banana plantations on Khagrachhari’s hills
    Banana plantations on Khagrachhari’s hills
    Bananas are grown year-round on the hill slopes of Khagrachhari. The bananas planted on these slopes are always in demand nationwide.
    A model of oil barrels is seen in front of Russian and Indian flags in this illustration taken, December 9, 2022.
    India, Russia sign deal for future units at nuclear power plant
    Construction of the first two units began nearly two decades ago as part of a project signed by both countries

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps