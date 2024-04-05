UN chief to Israel: 196 aid workers have been killed, why?

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday called for independent investigations into the deaths of all 196 aid workers killed in the Gaza Strip during the Israel-Hamas war and said he hopes Israel quickly and effectively boosts aid access.

Global outrage at the humanitarian crisis in the occupied Palestinian territory of 2.3 million people escalated after three Israeli airstrikes on Monday killed seven people working for US-based food charity World Central Kitchen.

Israel is retaliating against Hamas in Gaza over a deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian militant group, saying they killed some 1,200 people and took more than 250 people hostage. Gaza health authorities say Israel has killed more than 33,000 people since.

The Israeli military on Friday said its inquiry into the strikes on the aid convoy found serious errors and breaches of procedure.

"The Israeli government has acknowledged mistakes," Guterres said. "But the essential problem is not who made the mistakes, it is the military strategy and procedures in place that allow for those mistakes to multiply time and time again."

"Fixing those failures requires independent investigations and meaningful and measurable changes on the ground," he said, without specifying who should conduct the investigations. "196 humanitarian workers have been killed and we want to know why each one of them was killed."

The 15-member UN Security Council met on Friday to discuss an imminent famine in Gaza and the attacks on aid workers.