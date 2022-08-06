    বাংলা

    Biden tests negative for COVID: White House physician

    The Democratic president will remain in isolation until he tests negative on a second test, Dr Kevin O'Connor says

    Reuters
    Published : 6 August 2022, 05:35 PM
    Updated : 6 August 2022, 05:35 PM

    President Joe Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 after testing positive with a breakthrough case for days, the White House physician said on Saturday.

    The Democratic president will remain in isolation until he tests negative on a second test, Dr Kevin O'Connor said in a letter.

    Biden, 79, emerged from isolation on Jul 27 after testing positive for COVID-19 for the first time on Jul 21. He tested positive again on Jul 30 in what O'Connor described as a "rebound" case seen in a small percentage of people who take the antiviral drug Paxlovid.

