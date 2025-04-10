US consumer prices post first decline in nearly five years

Shoppers browse a Walmart Supercenter a day after US President Donald Trump announced new tariffs, in Secaucus, New Jersey, U.S. April 3, 2025. REUTERS/Siddharth Cavale

US consumer prices unexpectedly fell in March amid cheaper gasoline and used motor vehicles, but the improvement in inflation is unlikely to be sustained after President Donald Trump doubled down on tariffs on imported Chinese goods.

The first monthly decline in prices in nearly five years reported by the Labour Department on Thursday could also be a sign of softening demand amid heightened recession fears due to tariffs, and led financial markets to anticipate the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates by 100 basis points this year.

"The good news of an inflation soft print in March needs to be taken with a grain of salt because the trade war against China from where most consumer goods that Americans buy come from has gone into hyper drive," said Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS.

The consumer price index dipped 0.1 percent last month, the first drop since May 2020, after gaining 0.2 percent in Feb, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI edging up 0.1 percent.

Gasoline prices fell 6.3 percent. Crude oil prices have declined on growing concerns the global economy is slowing. Cheaper gasoline prices more than offset increases in the costs of natural gas and electricity.

Food prices rose 0.4 percent after climbing 0.2 percent in Feb. Grocery store prices increased 0.5 percent, boosted by a 5.9 percent rise in the cost of eggs. There were also solid increases in the prices of meat, fish and dairy products. But fruit and vegetable prices decreased as did those for cereals and bakery products.

In the 12 months through March, the CPI advanced 2.4 percent after rising 2.8 percent in Feb.

March's data likely captured only a fraction of the first wave of Trump's barrage of import duties, including a 20 percent tariff on Chinese goods, and levies on steel and aluminum.

Trump on Wednesday said he had paused targeted tariffs on trade partners for 90 days, less than 24 hours after steep new duties kicked in and plunged financial markets into turmoil.

But Trump jacked up duties on Chinese merchandise to 125 percent from 104 percent after Beijing hit back with an 84 percent tariff on US goods. The European Union paused its first countermeasures against US tariffs, though the bloc was not mentioned in Trump's statement.

A 10 percent blanket duty on almost all US imports remains in place. Trump's tariffs, which he sees as a tool to raise revenue to offset his promised tax cuts and to revive a long-declining US industrial base, have raised the odds of a recession over the next 12 months.

The dollar fell against a basket of currencies. US Treasury yields declined.

HIGHER INFLATION ANTICIPATED

Capital Economics estimated that inflation will peak at about 4 percent, double the Federal Reserve's 2 percent target. Minutes of the US central bank's Mar 18-19 meeting published on Wednesday showed policymakers were nearly unanimous that the economy faced risks of simultaneously higher inflation and slower growth.

They noted "participants judged that inflation was likely to be boosted this year by the effects of higher tariffs," and "their contacts were already reporting increases in costs, possibly in anticipation of rising tariffs."

Financial markets expect the Fed to resume cutting interest rates in June having paused its easing cycle in Jan to give officials time to assess the economic impact of the White House's policies. The Fed's policy rate is currently in the 4.25 percent-4.50 percent range.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI gained 0.1 percent in Mar after climbing 0.2 percent in Feb. The so-called core CPI inflation was restrained by a 0.7 percent decline in the prices of used cars and trucks.

Airline fares dropped 5.3 percent while motor vehicle insurance and recreation cost less. New motor vehicle prices rose slightly and the cost of household furnishings was unchanged. The cost of hotel and motel rooms declined 3.5 percent.

But owners' equivalent rent rose 0.4 percent and the cost of personal care surged 1.0 percent. There were also increases in the prices of education and healthcare, mostly hospital services. Prescription medication prices dropped 2.0 percent.

Core CPI inflation increased 2.8 percent year-on-year in Mar, the smallest advance since March 2021, after rising 3.1 percent in Feb.

Higher goods prices were not expected to spill over to services as a softening labour market puts a lid on wage gains. Goods inflation was, however, seen offsetting the anticipated services disinflation.

A separate report from the Labour Department showed the labour market holding steady in early April, though economists are bracing for layoffs because of the import duties. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 4,000 to a seasonally adjusted 223,000 for the week ended Apr 5.

The Trump administration's tariffs campaign has severely eroded business and consumer sentiment, which could weigh on investment, spending and demand for labour.