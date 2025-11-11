UK pro-Palestinian commentator set to be released from US detention, his family says

British pro-Palestinian commentator Sami Hamdi, who is being held by U.S. immigration authorities, is set to be released, his family said on Monday, a fortnight after he was detained midway through a national speaking tour.

U.S. Homeland Security officials detained Hamdi and revoked his visa on Oct 26, saying then that he would be deported rather than allowed to complete his speaking tour in the United States.

The department spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin had said "those who support terrorism and undermine American national security will not be allowed to work or visit this country" under U.S. President Donald Trump.

Conservative figures had been urging the Trump administration to expel Hamdi, who has spoken in support of Palestinian rights and criticised Israel for its conduct in Gaza. Rights groups and press freedom advocates have criticised the detention and called for his release.

Hamdi's family said in a statement on Monday that "the government has agreed to release Sami. He will be able to return home soon," adding that more details will follow.

In response to a request for comment regarding the release, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement referred to an earlier statement issued shortly after Hamdi was first detained that said he had entered the U.S. in California on October 19 and that his visa was revoked on October 24 "effective immediately."

ICE said Hamdi was detained "as he was in the country illegally."

Prior to his detention, Hamdi spoke at a gala for the Council on American-Islamic Relations in California and was scheduled to speak at one of the group's events in Florida, the organisation had said. CAIR and his wife have said he was detained at San Francisco International Airport.

In a statement on Monday, CAIR said Hamdi had chosen to accept an offer to leave the United States voluntarily, and that the immigration charging document filed in his case alleged a visa overstay, following the revoking of his visa "without cause and without prior notice."

"Sami's case shows how quickly our government officials are willing to sacrifice our First Amendment and free press when a journalist uses his platform to dare put America first before Israel," CAIR's Hussam Ayloush said.

Since January, the Trump administration has pursued a sweeping crackdown on immigration, including increasing social media vetting, revoking visas for people it claims praised the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, and deporting student visa and green card holders who have voiced support for Palestinians and criticized Israel's conduct in the Gaza war.